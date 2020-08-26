iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15,889.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 30,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 29,872 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,512,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,873,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $21,522,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $245,000.

Shares of IWO stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $226.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,091. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.50. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $129.54 and a 1 year high of $229.46.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

