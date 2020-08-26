iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $554,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.38. 706,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,032. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.11. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

