iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lowered by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,479 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $137,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $883,399,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,294,000 after buying an additional 1,995,223 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $345.49. 4,003,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,382,579. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $345.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.