iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Boosted by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 6.4% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $35,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916,236 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,532,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,992,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,730,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,471,000 after buying an additional 1,917,516 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.25. 2,448,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,965,091. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

