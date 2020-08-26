Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Down 8.8%

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA)’s stock price traded down 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.68. 10,941,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 5,017,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JMIA shares. ValuEngine raised Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $3.60 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $4.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $790.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 4.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

