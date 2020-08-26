Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Trading Up 5.5%

Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.57. 119,131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 156,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaleido Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $290.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kyriazi Theo Melas bought 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,997.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.