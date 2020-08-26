Kava.io Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $130.82 million and $23.10 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io token can currently be purchased for about $3.91 or 0.00034319 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007375 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Kava.io

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 106,274,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 tokens. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

Kava.io Token Trading

Kava.io can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.