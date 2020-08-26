Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 14.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth about $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth about $1,099,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 22.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 7.1% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.00. 1,238,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,898. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

