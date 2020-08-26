KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.39

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 876291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

KGFHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Investec lowered shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KINGFISHER PLC/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

