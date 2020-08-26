Kintavar Exploration (CVE:KTR) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Kintavar Exploration Inc (CVE:KTR)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 39,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 99,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53. The company has a market cap of $7.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98.

About Kintavar Exploration (CVE:KTR)

Kintavar Exploration Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of precious and base metals. It primarily holds interests in the Anik property covering an area of 145 claims totaling 8,116 hectares located in the towns of Chapais and Chibougamau; Rivière-à-l’Aigle project consisting of 161 claims totaling 9 026.07 hectares situated in the Chapais-Chibougamau region; and Mitchi property comprising 362 claims covering an area of 210 square kilometers located in the Grenville province in Quebec.

