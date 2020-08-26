Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Makes New $810,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2,313.8% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BofA Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.54.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $4,809,110.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,514,251.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 361,723 shares of company stock valued at $147,178,586 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $510.00. 7,197,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,714,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $314.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.75, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $159.00 and a 52-week high of $516.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

