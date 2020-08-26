Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Purchases New Position in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,167 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of RealPage by 1,495.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in RealPage by 570.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RealPage in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealPage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Shares of RP traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.32. 545,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,232. RealPage Inc has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.62.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that RealPage Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,447 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $8,712,560.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at $97,109,565.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 13,389 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $806,821.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,952,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 984,565 shares of company stock worth $62,885,759 in the last 90 days. 13.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

