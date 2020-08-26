Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 11,234 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. Zimmer Biomet comprises 1.4% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.60. 727,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.05, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.73. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $314,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

