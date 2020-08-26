Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Sells 1,640 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 48,721.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $216,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,901 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,038,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 20.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,721 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 519.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $196,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 97.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,425,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,387,000 after purchasing an additional 704,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus decreased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.25.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,505 shares of company stock worth $8,260,939. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.57. 811,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

