Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) vs. Otelco (OTCMKTS:OTEL) Financial Analysis

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) and Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and Otelco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A Otelco 11.96% 37.72% 6.09%

10.6% of Otelco shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Otelco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Koninklijke KPN and Otelco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke KPN 0 0 0 0 N/A Otelco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Koninklijke KPN has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otelco has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and Otelco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke KPN $6.39 billion 1.78 $701.12 million $0.17 15.94 Otelco $62.77 million 0.62 $7.80 million N/A N/A

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than Otelco.

Summary

Otelco beats Koninklijke KPN on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. The company provides services in the areas of communication, information, entertainment, and commercial services; a range of end-to-end solutions in infrastructure, workspace management, and security cloud services for small, medium-sized, and large corporate enterprises; and connectivity solutions to fixed and mobile wholesale partners. It also offers cyber security services; specialized VPN and network solutions; and various IT services to the healthcare and public sector. In addition, the company provides Internet hosting services, such as domain registration, shared hosting, VPS, email hosting, Office 365, and online storage services; wide area network and local area network services; colocation services through its data centers; and cloud, security, alert systems, and monitoring services, as well as delivers managed voice, video, and chat services to its business clients based on Microsoft's Skype for Business software. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

About Otelco

Otelco Inc. provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services. It also provides network access services comprising the origination, transportation, and termination of calls of long distance, wireless, and other interexchange carriers; digital high-speed data lines and ancillary services, such as Web hosting and computer virus protection; and basic, digital, high-definition, digital video recording, video on demand, and pay per view cable television services. In addition, it offers Internet protocol television; wireless security systems and system monitoring services; and private/hybrid cloud hosting services, as well as consulting and professional IT engineering services for mission-critical software applications for small and mid-sized companies. Further, the company rents fiber to transport data and other telecommunications services. It primarily serves business and residential customers residing in and adjacent to the exchanges in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, Vermont, and West Virginia; and business customers in Maine and New Hampshire. As of March 6, 2019, it operated approximately 99,000 voice and data access lines. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Oneonta, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.