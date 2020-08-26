Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Trading 9.9% Higher

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. 1,047,573 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 961,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Kopin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Kopin from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $116.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 59.04%. The company had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the second quarter valued at $47,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 37.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 85.4% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 149.4% in the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 64,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 38,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

