Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th.

Kraft Heinz has decreased its dividend by 31.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kraft Heinz has a payout ratio of 62.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kraft Heinz to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

