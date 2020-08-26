Lamden (TAU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.07 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 22.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Lamden token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, HitBTC, Radar Relay and Bilaxy. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $15.04 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00027564 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000256 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, HitBTC, Bilaxy and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

