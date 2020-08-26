Lateef Investment Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,600 shares during the quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $7,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FWONK. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FWONK. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of FWONK stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,855. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

