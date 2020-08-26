Lateef Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,250 shares during the period. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,177,000 after buying an additional 10,308,917 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,057 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 622.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,670 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 753.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,443,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,893 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.16. 9,353,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,045,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.19. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $206.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

