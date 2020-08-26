Lateef Investment Management L.P. Grows Position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 97.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of BIO-TECHNE worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,841,000 after buying an additional 83,832 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECH traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $252.77. The stock had a trading volume of 217,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,514. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.91. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1 year low of $155.17 and a 1 year high of $286.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.44.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $2,503,625.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total transaction of $1,559,539.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,778.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,084 shares of company stock worth $6,695,875 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

