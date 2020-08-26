Lateef Investment Management L.P. Has $239,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $197,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Intel by 13.8% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 29,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 44.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 685,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,030,000 after purchasing an additional 209,953 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 41.8% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,978 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 11.8% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 519,676 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,092,000 after acquiring an additional 55,016 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

INTC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.55. The company had a trading volume of 28,553,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,720,818. The company has a market capitalization of $210.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

