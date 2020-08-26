Lateef Investment Management L.P. Has $32.67 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,316 shares during the quarter. Ball makes up about 3.8% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lateef Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Ball worth $32,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ball by 27.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,056,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ball by 79.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,816,000 after acquiring an additional 246,079 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Ball by 2.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 906,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,600,000 after acquiring an additional 22,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,554,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,281 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.64.

Shares of BLL stock traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $78.92. 2,033,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,229. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average of $70.03. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

