Lateef Investment Management L.P. Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. grew its position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Lateef Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of First American Financial worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 31.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 114,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,491 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 35.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 217,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 57,165 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 55.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 238,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 84,880 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 98.0% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 16,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $52.12. 585,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,823. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average is $50.79. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.06. First American Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FAF shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.