Lateef Investment Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915,213 shares during the quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 47.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $45,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. Bank of America increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

In other news, insider R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.94 per share, with a total value of $269,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,160.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $49,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,201.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 28,580 shares of company stock valued at $737,286 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,970,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,318,317. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.63.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

