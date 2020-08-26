Lateef Investment Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in General Dynamics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.47. The stock had a trading volume of 805,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,620. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.