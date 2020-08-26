Lateef Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,003 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. FAI Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

SCHP traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.71. The stock had a trading volume of 751,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,278. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $61.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average of $59.21.

