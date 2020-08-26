Lateef Investment Management L.P. Sells 3,530 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,645,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,607,281,000 after buying an additional 1,179,970 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,849,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,303,000 after buying an additional 246,376 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in CME Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,903,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,891,000 after buying an additional 346,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,439,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,670,000 after buying an additional 58,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,437,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,424,000 after buying an additional 145,986 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $114,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,233.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $349,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,943,030. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,964. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.86 and a 200 day moving average of $181.25. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.88.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

