Lateef Investment Management L.P. Sells 46,470 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,470 shares during the quarter. Thor Industries accounts for about 1.5% of Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lateef Investment Management L.P. owned 0.22% of Thor Industries worth $13,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 253.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after acquiring an additional 114,668 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 45.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THO traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $101.03. The company had a trading volume of 752,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.59. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $121.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.22.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THO has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BofA Securities upgraded Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.30.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

