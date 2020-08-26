Lateef Investment Management L.P. Sells 9,665 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Lateef Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,665 shares during the period. Lateef Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,152,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,492,000 after buying an additional 280,006 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,656,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,596,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,010,000 after buying an additional 26,514 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4,218.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,298,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,266,000 after buying an additional 4,198,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,520,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,381,000 after buying an additional 160,244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,573. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $54.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.