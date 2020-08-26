Laurentian Bank of Canada Raises Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) Price Target to C$8.00

Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Major Drilling Group Int’l from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Laurentian boosted their price target on Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday.

MDI stock traded up C$0.23 on Wednesday, reaching C$6.43. The company had a trading volume of 279,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,304. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $495.09 million and a P/E ratio of -7.29. Major Drilling Group Int’l has a 1 year low of C$2.26 and a 1 year high of C$6.78.

Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$88.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$114.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Major Drilling Group Int’l will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Major Drilling Group Int'l

Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

