Laurentian Bank of Canada Raises Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) Price Target to C$8.00

Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.42% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Major Drilling Group Int’l from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Laurentian boosted their price target on Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday.
MDI stock traded up C$0.23 on Wednesday, reaching C$6.43. The company had a trading volume of 279,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,304. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $495.09 million and a P/E ratio of -7.29. Major Drilling Group Int’l has a 1 year low of C$2.26 and a 1 year high of C$6.78.
About Major Drilling Group Int’l
Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.
Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.