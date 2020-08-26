Lendingblock (LND) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $179.00

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Lendingblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, HitBTC and DEx.top. Lendingblock has a market cap of $381,151.58 and approximately $179.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00132834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.90 or 0.01668959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00194879 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000857 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00151485 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lendingblock’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 786,162,769 tokens. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com

Lendingblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DEx.top, Liquid, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

