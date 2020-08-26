LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Down 5.8%

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 1,639,434 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,112,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

LC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of LendingClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.47.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $401.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.02). LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub Corp will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in LendingClub by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LendingClub by 1,022.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in LendingClub by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

