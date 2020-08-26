Level01 (LVX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.31 Million

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Level01 has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Level01 token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001412 BTC on major exchanges. Level01 has a total market cap of $25.31 million and $298,296.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00042219 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.91 or 0.05613150 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003565 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00048512 BTC.

About Level01

Level01 (LVX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,460,195 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . Level01’s official website is level01.io . The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level01 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

