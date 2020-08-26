LHT (LHT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $121.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, LHT has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $982,182.45 and approximately $121.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Alterdice.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003020 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002509 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000315 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000057 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LHT’s official website is usdx.cash . The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Alterdice. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

