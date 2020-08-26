LHT Trading 5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. LHT has a market capitalization of $974,066.14 and $120.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LHT has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (LHT) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LHT’s official website is usdx.cash

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

