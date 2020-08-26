Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Down 6.6%

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) fell 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.83. 25,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,031,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 143.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

