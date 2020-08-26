Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Down 6.6%

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) fell 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.83. 25,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,031,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 143.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

