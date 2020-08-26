LIFE Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $435.00 (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 43.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One LIFE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LIFE has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. LIFE has a total market capitalization of $188,281.12 and $435.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00044299 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $635.99 or 0.05586705 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003579 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00051007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

LIFE is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,454,878,952 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken . LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io

LIFE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

