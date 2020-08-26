LikeCoin Hits Market Cap of $2.37 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $218,494.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00044411 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.63 or 0.05568118 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003555 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00051030 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,007,073,101 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,251,239 tokens. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

