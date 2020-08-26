LiteDoge 1-Day Volume Tops $17.00 (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. LiteDoge has a total market capitalization of $279,633.91 and $17.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteDoge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LiteDoge has traded up 31.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

42-coin (42) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,616.66 or 3.01066081 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00019296 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LiteDoge Coin Profile

LiteDoge (CRYPTO:LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 16th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

