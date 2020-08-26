Livenodes (LNO) Price Reaches $0.0065 on Exchanges

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Livenodes coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Escodex. In the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar. Livenodes has a total market capitalization of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Livenodes alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00469942 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00021710 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011001 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002777 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00013087 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000278 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001184 BTC.

About Livenodes