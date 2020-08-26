Loopring (LRC) Hits Market Cap of $222.80 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Loopring has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $222.80 million and $67.62 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00042219 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $638.91 or 0.05613150 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003565 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00048512 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,143,108,856 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

