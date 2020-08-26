Magnum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $210.00 (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Magnum has a total market cap of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Magnum has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One Magnum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00128731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.01684485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00194104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00153853 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Magnum Coin Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

