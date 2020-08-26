Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.99 Million

Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will post $138.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.02 million and the lowest is $138.54 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $162.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $565.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $563.20 million to $570.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $624.14 million, with estimates ranging from $611.54 million to $636.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 14.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cfra lowered Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $359,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,605,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $922,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 208,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.55. 239,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,319. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.18. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $100.42.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

