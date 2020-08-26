MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading Down 6%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s stock price fell 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.72. 1,939,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 3,050,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

A number of research firms have commented on MNKD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.20.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 198,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,854.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 36,590 shares of company stock worth $52,948 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 64.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 183.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 41,316 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 184.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 46,801 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MannKind during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

