Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Position Increased by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up about 1.1% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Davis Selected Advisers owned 1.51% of Markel worth $191,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 2,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,048.50.

Shares of Markel stock traded down $9.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,086.00. 1,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,261. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,013.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $997.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Markel had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

