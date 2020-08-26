Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stake Raised by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $347.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,862,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,520. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.51. The firm has a market cap of $348.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $348.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point raised their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.24.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $9,905,894.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,122 shares in the company, valued at $9,567,385.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,048,909 shares of company stock valued at $318,887,753. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.