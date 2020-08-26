Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.24.

NYSE:MA traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $351.02. 3,493,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,238,882. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $315.29 and its 200-day moving average is $292.51. The stock has a market cap of $351.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $352.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total value of $19,905,372.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at $32,125,284,511.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,048,909 shares of company stock worth $318,887,753 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $7,974,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $1,804,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Mastercard by 45.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 569,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $168,380,000 after purchasing an additional 179,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

