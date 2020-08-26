Max Property Group (MPG) Price Hits $0.0037

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Max Property Group token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $519,294.76 and $707.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003026 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000204 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002524 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000148 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Max Property Group Profile

MPG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

Max Property Group's total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. Max Property Group's official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

