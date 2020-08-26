McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Trading Up 5.9%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 3,752,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 4,249,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MUX shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $3.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $487.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 135.61%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. Analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in McEwen Mining by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 45,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 24,721 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 27,511 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 166,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 37,465 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 41,646 shares during the period. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

